NFL Analyst Names 1 Coach Broncos Should Hire To “Lure” Aaron Rodgers

Following the firing of former head coach Vic Fangio, the Denver Broncos are on the hunt for their next leader.

While several big-time coaching names have been identified as candidates for the job, one Broncos insider believes the team should target one lesser-known name.

If the Denver organization truly wants to “lure” Aaron Rodgers to Mile High Stadium, Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright believes they should go after Green Bay quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy.

“If you’re a Broncos fan looking to “lure” Aaron Rodgers…you’re probably looking at the wrong name in the HC candidate list. #Getsy,” he wrote.

Getsy has two separate stints as an assistant for the Packers: one from 2014-17 as a quality control/wide receivers coach and one from 2019-present in his current role. Through that time, he’s enjoyed a great deal of success in the passing game with Rodgers under center.

Getsy is one of the 10 coaches that the Broncos have requested to interview so far.

Here’s the full list:

1. Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

2. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

3. Lions DC Aaron Glenn

4. Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett

5. Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon

6. Packers QBs coach Luke Getsy

7. Bengals OC Brian Callahan

8. Rams OC Kevin O’Connell

9. Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo

10. Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Getsy’s interview with the franchise is schedule to take place on Saturday.