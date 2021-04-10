NFL Analyst Names 3 Best Fits For CB Richard Sherman

Despite all his accomplishments, Richard Sherman hasn’t been signed just yet. The All-Pro cornerback is arguably the best free agent available in the NFL.

Sherman missed a large portion of the 2020 season, but he proved in 2019 that he still play at a high level. After all, he was a big reason why the San Francisco 49ers had an elite defense and made a Super Bowl run.

Though he’s no longer in his prime, Sherman could still play a key role on a title-contending team. His awareness and instincts are two traits that won’t deteriorate even at 33 years old.

While it’s unclear when Sherman will sign a new deal, NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has listed three teams that should be in play for the future Hall of Famer.

Brooks believes the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets should all be in the mix for Sherman.

Scout's Notebook: @BuckyBrooks identifies three logical matches for free-agent CB Richard Shermanhttps://t.co/GOeAR3G0L6 pic.twitter.com/UP2iA7KqVt — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 10, 2021

Two of the three teams that Brooks listed have some sort of connection to Sherman. The Cowboys added Dan Quinn to their coaching staff this offseason, meanwhile the Jets hired Robert Saleh to be their head coach. Both coaches were defensive coordinators for Sherman at one point in their careers.

Dallas would be an intriguing fit for Sherman since it would probably give him the best chance to win right away.

“DQ will install his version of ‘Hawk 3’ to simplify the game for the young defensive backfield, but he could use a veteran in the secondary with a championship pedigree to show the group the way,” Brooks said, via NFL.com. “Sherman’s experience and expertise could come in real handy as Quinn attempts to fix the defense while chasing a championship.”

Which team do you think will sign Richard Sherman this offseason?