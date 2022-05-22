NFL Analyst Names 5 Most 'Underrated' Quarterbacks Ever

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 28: Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Joe Flacco may not be elite, but is he underrated?

Peter Schrager thinks so. The Good Morning Football host identified the Super Bowl XLVII MVP as one of his top-five most underrated quarterbacks of all time.

Former Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans star Steve McNair tops the rankings, followed by Otto Graham and Jim Plunkett. Ken Anderson rounds out the list behind Flacco.

Fans might remember McNair's career in a far different light had the Titans not fallen one yard shy of defeating the Rams in Super Bowl XXIV. The three-time Pro Bowler, who passed away in 2009, had the rare distinction of sharing the MVP award with Peyton Manning in 2003.

Having played in a different era from 1947 to 1955, Graham's stats won't compare favorably to a mediocre modern quarterback. However, he led the Cleveland Browns to four All-America Football Conference and three NFL championships before the Super Bowl era.

While he won half of his 144 career starts and threw more interceptions than touchdown passes, Plunkett is one of only 12 quarterbacks with multiple Super Bowl wins.

Anderson doesn't have a championship, but the four-time Pro Bowler and 1981 MVP retired with 197 passing touchdowns.

Do these signal-callers get their proper recognition, and what other underrated quarterbacks deserve consideration?