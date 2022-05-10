NFL Analyst Names Best Move Of Offseason

INDIANAPOLIS - AUGUST 24: A general view of the interior of Lucas Oil Stadium, the new home of the Indianapolis Colts, before a pre-season game between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills on August 24, 2008 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Several NFL stars have changed places during a hectic offseason. There are plenty of options when considering the best transactions entering the 2022 season.

On Monday, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski identified his top-seven offseason moves. The No. 1 choice is somewhat surprising.

Because he weighed acquisition costs, the trades for Deshaun Watson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, and A.J. Brown did not make the list. The Denver Broncos trading for Russell Wilson ranked third, with the Indianapolis Colts earning the top spot for landing Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons.

Sobleski said the Colts "pulled off the near-impossible" by trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and then securing Ryan -- at a lesser cap hit -- for only a third-round draft pick.

"Ryan may not be the quarterback he once was. He certainly isn't near Watson or Russell Wilson when they're on their game," Sobleski wrote. "Yet, the Colts shuffled through multiple starters, admitted their mistake with Wentz and somehow came out of their quarterback purgatory much better off while spending next to nothing to do so."

Denver, on the other hand, sent five picks and three players to the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson. While the 36-year-old Ryan is past his prime, the Colts didn't pay much to acquire the former MVP.

For all of the stud wide receivers to change places, Sobleski ranked Amari Cooper's acquisition second since the Cleveland Browns got him as a near salary dump from the Dallas Cowboys. The Los Angeles Rams also received recognition for signing Allen Robinson.

Ryan wasn't the best player to switch uniforms this season, but he could nudge the Colts into the playoffs. Is that enough to make him the best offseason move?