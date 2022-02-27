NFL Analyst Names ‘Ideal Fit’ For QB Prospect Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett has quickly risen to top quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft. After an incredible season at Pitt, the Heisman Trophy finalist has separated himself from what’s viewed as a fairly weak QB class.

On Friday, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah went over team fits for players in the 2022 draft. And he sees one team that suits Pickett’s skillset the best: the Denver Broncos.

2022 NFL Draft: @MoveTheSticks sees Pitt QB Kenny Pickett as an ideal fit for Denver: "I think he'd be ready to come in and play right away."https://t.co/bwc43SZa5f pic.twitter.com/86zjMYIAFj — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 27, 2022

While Liberty’s Malik Willis may have the higher upside in Jeremiah’s view; he believes Pickett is a better candidate to be the Broncos first franchise QB since Peyton Manning retired.

“When you watch all these guys and you kind of watch them all one after another, he’s just different with how quickly he operates, just getting through progressions, get the ball where it needs to be,” Jeremiah said of Pickett.

Continuing, “He doesn’t have wow arm strength, he doesn’t blow you away with that, but he’s got really good vision, he throws with anticipation and timing, I think he’d be ready to come in and play right away.”

Denver has been rumored to be in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes after hiring Nathaniel Hackett. But that still remains very much up in the air.

Should Kenny Pickett still be on the board at No. 9, it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Pitt product land with John Elway’s Broncos.