NFL Analyst Names ‘Ideal’ Offseason Trade For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys know they have to get better in the trenches if they ever want to win another Super Bowl. An NFL analyst believes the Cowboys should seriously explore a blockbuster trade, as a result.

Per Bleacher Report, the Dallas Cowboys should trade for Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce. He’s exactly the type of player Dan Quinn could use in his defense.

“The Cowboys are in need of defensive tackle help, particularly a run-stuffing nose tackle,” writes Alex Ballentine via Bleacher Report.

“… Pierce is coming off a season in which he only played in eight games because of injury, but he looked good when he was on the field. He had a career-high three sacks and a 78.5 grade from PFF, and at age 29, he should still have some good seasons in him.”

The need for the Cowboys to improve in the trenches became obvious in their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners had plenty of success on the ground that day and punched the Cowboys’ defense in the mouth.

Pierce could be a significant addition for the Cowboys.

The Vikings, meanwhile, might need to trade Pierce due to their salary cap situation. And there’s no doubt the Cowboys would be willing to take him off their hands.