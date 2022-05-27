NFL Analyst Names "Most Underappreciated" Running Back Of All-Time

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 5: A general view of Sun Life Stadium prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on September 5, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Sun Life Stadium ins in the middle of a two year renovation. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

When discussing the greatest running backs of all-time, some names tend to get lost in the mix.

On Friday's episode of Good Morning Football on NFL Network, analyst Peter Schrager named his top-five most "underappreciated" running backs of all time.

Atop the list at No. 1 sits former Miami Dolphins rusher Ricky Williams.

Williams got off to a red-hot start in his NFL career. After he was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1999 draft, he logged an impressive 884-yard, two touchdown rookie season. He followed that performance up with two 1,000+ yard seasons in New Orleans.

Williams made his way to Miami for the 2002 season — the most successful campaign of his NFL career. The former Texas standout led the league with a whopping 1,853 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He also notched his first and only Pro-Bowl and All-Pro selections.

Williams again led the league in rushing attempts in 2003 before entering a brief retirement for the 2004 season. He returned to the Dolphins in 2005, but was suspended for the 2006 season due to violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

Williams finished his 11-year NFL career with 10,009 rushing yards, 66 rushing touchdowns and 147 game appearances.