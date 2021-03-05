NFL Analyst Names “Perfect” Landing Spot For Cam Newton

With so many big name free agents bouncing around the league this offseason, it’s hard to predict where everyone will end up. On Friday afternoon, Seth Galina of Pro Football Focus did his best to do so — releasing a list of one ideal free agent target for each team in the NFL.

A few of theses names stuck out more than others. One player who’s pretty much been lost in the free agency discussion is former MVP quarterback Cam Newton. In an interesting twist, Galina placed Newton in New Orleans with the quarterback-uncertain Saints franchise.

Dak in San Francisco, JuJu in Phoenix … @pff_seth finds the perfect free agent for all 32 teams 📝 (ESPN)+: https://t.co/V1zfeXhOBo pic.twitter.com/4Q7PO2RfAA — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 5, 2021

With long-time starter Drew Brees expected to retire this offseason, the Saints only solid remaining QB option under contract is Taysom Hill.

Sean Payton and front office officials have made it very clear they’d like to re-sign Jameis Winston “sooner rather than later,” but things may not be that simple. As an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the 2020 third-stringer will have to come to a deal with New Orleans under some pretty tight salary cap restrictions.

If the Saints are unable to make a deal with Winston, finding a new starting quarterback becomes the top priority.

Listed as one of the four teams Russell Wilson would consider in trade negotiations, New Orleans is also no doubt exploring their options on that front. But, Galina clearly believes Newton is a more likely fit.

After nine solid seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Newton looked for new beginnings in New England prior to the 2020 season. The post-Tom Brady experiment didn’t go quite as planned for the Patriots, notching a 7-9 record and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Newton struggled mightily in Bill Belichick’s pass-heavy offensive attack, throwing just 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions through 15 games. But, he did find some success in the run game, rushing for 592 yards an 12 touchdowns on the year.

It may not be exactly what Saints fans want, but Newton would be a much better fit in New Orleans’ offensive scheme. In an offense reliant on short passing and a heavy run attack, the mobile QB would be much more likely to succeed.

Where will Cam end up in 2021?