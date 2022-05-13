NFL Analyst Names Team With "Most Favorable" Schedule In 2022

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 22: C.J. Prosise #22 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

With the 2022 NFL schedule now out, analysts have poured over it to figure out the potential win-loss records for the 32 teams. For one NFL analyst, a certain team stood out for getting the most favorable schedule.

Following the schedule release, NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman published his ranking of the most favorable schedules of 2022. Taking the top of the list were the New York Giants.

Bergman pointed out that the Giants' first six weeks of the season will be easier with four home games and a trip to England. And with five division games in the final eight weeks, he believes they have the potential to be "comfortably above average" in 2022.

Via NFL.com:

Big Blue should get off to a big start under new head coach Brian Daboll. The Giants have a tough matchup at Tennessee in Week 1, but then don't have to play a true road game for the next five(!) weeks... The Giants get the Panthers, Cowboys and Bears at MetLife Stadium, then take on the Packers in London before hosting the Ravens. Their next true road games are in Jacksonville (Week 7) and Seattle (Week 8), neither of which were playoff contenders last year. Then out of their Week 9 bye, the Giants have manageable home games against Houston and Detroit. New York wraps up its slate with five divisional games in the final eight weeks. By that time, the Giants, who haven't finished over .500 since 2016, might well be comfortably above average.

It certainly helps that the Giants enter the 2022 NFL season with one of the lowest strength of schedules in the NFL. Their opponents had a .465 win rate in 2021.

If there was ever a year where the Giants were primed to start the season fast, it would be this one.

The Giants have not made the playoffs since 2016 and have hired & fired three head coaches since then.

Perhaps 2022 will be the year they finally get out of their slump. This schedule certainly gives them the potential to do so.