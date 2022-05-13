NFL Analyst Names The Best Game Of 2022 Season

Inglewood, California January 30, 2022: Fans cheer during the NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

We've known what all of the matchups for the 2022 NFL season would be since the 2021 season ended. But now that the schedule has been released, one analyst is ready to announce what he feels the best game will be.

In a feature for NFL.com, NFL pundit Adam Schein declared the season-opener between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills to be the best matchup of the season. He believes that the atmosphere at SoFi Stadium will be "right out of Hollywood" as they raise the title banner.

"YES!!!!!!!!!! I've been calling for this -- begging for this -- since the Rams won the Super Bowl. What a Kickoff Game! What a way to start the new campaign! This could've been the Super Bowl last season -- and it will be the Super Bowl in February. Yup, I'm calling it. Let's go!" Schein wrote.

Schein believes that Buffalo may be the best team in the AFC and that that they would love to set the tone by beating the Super Bowl champions in the NFL Kickoff Game.

Of all the big matchups on the NFL calendar in 2022, few look as likely to be a Super Bowl preview as the Kickoff Game.

The Rams have strong odds to win the NFC again and return to the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Bills have been knocking on the door for two years in a row but may have the personnel to finally go through it this year.

Given that the over/under is in the 50s, it's likely to be a pretty high-scoring affair.

Is the Rams-Bills game the best game of the 2022 NFL season?