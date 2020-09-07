NFL Analyst Predicts Bold New England Patriots Trade

We usually don’t see a ton of in-season NFL trades, but they still happen. Will we see any notable ones in 2020?

The 2020 NFL regular season is less than a week away. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Houston Texans in the first game of the year.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Kristopher Knox has predicted some bold in-season trades ahead of Week 1. The analyst has the Patriots trading for a 2017 NFL Draft first round pick.

Knox predicts that New England will look to add Jarrad Davis, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Here’s why:

While the last couple of offseasons have seen former New England Patriots players, such as Collins, move to Detroit, a trade involving Davis could send one the other way. Not only did the Patriots lose Collins and linebacker Kyle Van Noy in free agency, but they also lost Dont’a Hightower when he opted out. New England could use the linebacker depth, and after spending two seasons under former Patriots defensive coordinator and current Lions head coach Matt Patricia, Davis should be a solid schematic fit.

New England and Detroit have made several moves since Patricia took over, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see another trade.

Still, the Lions might not be ready to give up on Davis, who is entering his fourth NFL season.

New England is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Miami.