NFL Analyst Predicts League’s Worst Offense In 2020

Which NFL team will have the league’s worst offense in 2020?

It certainly won’t be the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys or Baltimore Ravens. All three teams are loaded with talent and made some upgrades at big positions through the NFL Draft.

CBS Sports has made its prediction. It’s a team out of the NFC East.

The Washington Redskins will have the league’s worst offense in 2020 according to NFL analyst Jared Dubin.

Washington is expected to be led by second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins. CBS Sports isn’t very high on the former Ohio State quarterback or the talent surrounding him on offense.

32. Washington (2.20) Washington remained in 32nd place after the draft. Drafting Antonio Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden did bump the team’s overall grade slightly upward, but there is still a paucity of talent on this offense.

Washington will likely need Haskins to make a big jump in 2020 in order for the Redskins to have a good offense.

Haskins is certainly motivated heading into the season.

.@dh_simba7's life changed forever when he was drafted by the #Redskins in 2019, and his rookie season brought plenty of unforgettable experiences. This is his story, in his own words.https://t.co/l5SHjrELnJ — Zach Selby (@ZachDSelby) May 6, 2020

You can view CBS’ full rankings here.