The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Analyst Predicts League’s Worst Offense In 2020

A field level view of the Washington Redskins stadium.LANDOVER - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of FedExField during the game between the Washington Redskins and the Houston Texans at FedExField on September 19, 2010 in Landover, Maryland. The Texans defeated the Redskins in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

Which NFL team will have the league’s worst offense in 2020?

It certainly won’t be the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys or Baltimore Ravens. All three teams are loaded with talent and made some upgrades at big positions through the NFL Draft.

CBS Sports has made its prediction. It’s a team out of the NFC East.

The Washington Redskins will have the league’s worst offense in 2020 according to NFL analyst Jared Dubin.

Washington is expected to be led by second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins. CBS Sports isn’t very high on the former Ohio State quarterback or the talent surrounding him on offense.

32. Washington (2.20)

Washington remained in 32nd place after the draft. Drafting Antonio Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden did bump the team’s overall grade slightly upward, but there is still a paucity of talent on this offense.

Washington will likely need Haskins to make a big jump in 2020 in order for the Redskins to have a good offense.

Haskins is certainly motivated heading into the season.

You can view CBS’ full rankings here.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.