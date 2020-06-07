NFL Analyst Predicts Who QB Cam Newton Will Sign With

Where is Cam Newton going to sign in free agency?

That’s arguably the biggest question of the NFL’s offseason right now. The former No. 1 overall pick was released by the Carolina Panthers in March. He’s yet to sign with a new team.

Newton has been linked to a couple of different NFL franchises, but there has yet to be significant interest. Perhaps that will change at some point over the summer, when teams start reporting to camp. There could be a quarterback injury, or a team could decide it’s in need of more help at the position.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Jake Rill has offered up his latest prediction for Newton’s decision. He has Newton signing with the New England Patriots.

“Jarrett Stidham could still be New England’s starter entering the season, but it could be nice to have Newton (not 34-year-old backup Brian Hoyer) to turn to if Stidham doesn’t play as well as the Pats hope. If Newton gets on the field for the Patriots, he could show that he should still be a starting NFL quarterback, like Ryan Tannehill did with the Tennessee Titans last season,” he writes.

New England has consistently been mentioned a landing spot for Newton. The Patriots reportedly had discussions with Newton’s representatives early in free agency.

For now, though, the Patriots appear to be rolling with Stidham.

Stidham is about as unproven as it gets for an NFL quarterback, so maybe the Patriots will decide to make a move later this summer.