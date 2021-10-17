The NFL’s 2021 trade deadline is approaching quickly.

While blockbuster in-season trades are rare, it’s possible we’ll get one this season. We’ve already had a couple of notable moves, including the Philadelphia Eagles sending veteran tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals.

Perhaps another big trade or two is on the way.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Chris Roling has a “wild” trade suggestion for two teams involving a veteran quarterback.

Roling believes that the San Francisco 49ers could trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the Houston Texans.

Garoppolo has been injured, as rookie Trey Lance made his first start.

Trey Lance will get his first career NFL start on Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo has officially been ruled out, coach Kyle Shanahan announced. pic.twitter.com/38bQIsjRLf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 8, 2021

From Bleacher Report:

Moving him now for a third-round pick at best, if nothing else, could mean no more interruptions for developing Lance and avoiding that $27 million cap hit he carries next season. They can cut him to avoid most of that number too, but getting something in return for his departure while he still carries value might make more sense. Houston has plenty of cap space to inhale a bad contract, and general manager Nick Caserio has a prior connection with Garoppolo from their days in New England. Stability under center through at least 2022 would allow the Texans to focus on roster-building around the position.

The Texans do need help at the quarterback position, though many expect the franchise to select one at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2021 trade deadline is set for November 2.