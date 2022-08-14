NFL Analyst Ranks The League's No. 1 Coaching Staff

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

It's almost impossible to overcome bad coaching in the NFL. A great coach can put a less talented roster in positions to succeed, while poor coaching can fail to utilize the weapons at their disposal.

On Sunday, Bleacher Report listed its top five coaching staffs heading into the 2022 NFL season, headed by Andy Reid out in Kansas City.

Alex Ballentine writes:

Having Patrick Mahomes certainly helps, but no coaching staff has proven to be more consistent over the last four years than the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid and Co. have gone 50-15 in the regular season since 2018 ... It isn't just Reid that makes the coaching staff great, either. Eric Bienemy has served as the offensive coordinator since 2018, leading the unit to top-six finishes in both points and yards in each season he's been at the helm. ... Reid and Bieniemy's offense is capable of scoring quickly while Spagnuolo's defense creates chaos and makes it difficult to keep up. It's a coaching concert that has proven to be elite time and time again.

It's hard to argue with the Chiefs' results and its great to see Andy Reid get his due after so many years of genius-level offensive diagramming.