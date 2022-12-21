NFL Analyst Ranks Top 6 Quarterbacks To Start Franchise With

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 15: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City defeated Los Angeles 27-24. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

To build an NFL franchise from scratch, you need a star quarterback. But there are a lot of good to great quarterbacks in the NFL right now. So which ones are best to start a team with?

In a recent piece for Pro Football Focus (PFF), NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema listed off six quarterbacks that he would start a franchise with. Just about all of them rank among the best in the league right now.

Interestingly enough, all six quarterbacks are in the AFC, starting with 2018 MVP and former Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. In second is Josh Allen, followed by Joe Burrow and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Rounding out the list are two quarterbacks who are still chasing their first playoff appearance but are ascending to the highest of highs. Justin Herbert is fifth while Trevor Lawrence is sixth.

That's a strong list, though Trevor Lawrence's presence on it might be the result of his recent form as opposed to his full body of work.

The top five have all certainly deserved their place on the list though. The top four have all either won MVP awards (Jackson), taken their teams on deep playoff runs (Burrow and Allen) or both (Mahomes).

Herbert is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL that has yet to make the postseason though that streak could end this season with a good run to end the season.

Is there anyone on this list that you would add or remove?