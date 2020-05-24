The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Analyst Reveals His Very Bold 2020 MVP Prediction

Kyler Murray warms up prior to preseason action for the Cardinals.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 24: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball before the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Young NFL quarterbacks have dominated the league’s MVP voting as of late. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson took home the award in 2019 after Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes won it in 2018.

Who will be next? NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has a bold prediction.

Brooks believes that Arizona Cardinals second-year quarterback Kyler Murray will win the league’s MVP award in 2020. He believes that Murray is set to make a big jump in his second season in the NFL.

Murray has gotten some major help this offseason, as the Cardinals made a blockbuster trade for DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona could have one of the league’s most-potent offenses in 2020.

“The 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year will become the third straight second-year quarterback to take the award, following in the footsteps of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

That bold statement might take some by surprise, but I’m calling my shot early and jumping on the Murray bandwagon before the Arizona Cardinals go on a worst-to-first run that makes the young QB1 the league’s next great quarterback,” Brooks writes.

View this post on Instagram

F your list.

A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1) on

Murray showed a lot of promise as a rookie in 2019, but he’ll have to make a big leap forward to get into the MVP conversation in 2020.

The Cardinals will have to be in playoff contention, too. Arizona should be improved this fall, but the NFC West is extremely tough.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.