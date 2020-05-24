NFL Analyst Reveals His Very Bold 2020 MVP Prediction

Young NFL quarterbacks have dominated the league’s MVP voting as of late. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson took home the award in 2019 after Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes won it in 2018.

Who will be next? NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has a bold prediction.

Brooks believes that Arizona Cardinals second-year quarterback Kyler Murray will win the league’s MVP award in 2020. He believes that Murray is set to make a big jump in his second season in the NFL.

Murray has gotten some major help this offseason, as the Cardinals made a blockbuster trade for DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona could have one of the league’s most-potent offenses in 2020.

“The 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year will become the third straight second-year quarterback to take the award, following in the footsteps of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.