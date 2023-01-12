NFL Analyst Says 1 Team Makes Sense For Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field after the Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There's all kinds of speculation as to what will happen with Aaron Rodgers this offseason as his relationship with the Green Bay Packers continues to fracture. But for one NFL analyst, there's an obvious top choice to get him out of Titletown.

In a feature for The Ringer, NFL analyst Danny Heifertz made the case for the New York Jets to trade for Rodgers. He said that the Jets would offer Rodgers a fresh start in the twilight of his career while Rodgers would solve the Jets' QB problem. As for Green Bay, Rodgers' departure would allow them to start Jordan Love in 2023.

Via The Ringer:

A survey of the NFL landscape reveals that perhaps the best trade partner on the market would be the New York Jets. A Rodgers-to–New York deal would be a full-circle story arc after the Jets traded for Brett Favre 15 years ago, cementing Rodgers as the Packers starter. New York would provide a fresh start for Rodgers in the final chapter of his Hall of Fame career, solve the Jets’ massive quarterback problem, and give the Packers a chance to begin the Jordan Love era.

Earlier today, Jets owner Woody Johnson made it clear that he would spare no expense in finding a suitable quarterback for the Jets in 2023. Rodgers and his large contract would certainly fit the bill.

There are some pretty obvious pitfalls to a move like this. The Jets probably don't want to give up significant draft compensation for a QB turning 40 midway through the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Rodgers probably wouldn't want to put up with a New York media that will criticize him at every turn if he doesn't produce at an MVP level.

That's to say nothing of his longtime friend Brett Favre's negative experience in New York.

Would a Rodgers-Jets move work out for anyone other than the Packers?