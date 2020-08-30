NFL Analyst Says There’s 1 Clear Favorite For QB Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Clemson Tigers standout has been a top draft pick prospect since he arrived in college. He’s done nothing to decrease that draft stock, either.

Lawrence is arguably the top player in college football heading into the 2020 season. The ACC is scheduled to begin its 2020 season in mid-September.

What NFL team will have the opportunity to draft Lawrence at No. 1 overall in 2021?

Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski believes there’s one clear favorite in the Jacksonville Jaguars. He thinks the AFC South franchise is the obvious frontrunner following the Yannick Ngakoue trade.

Jacksonville entered a full-blown rebuild once it traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings whether the organization is willing to admit its current direction or not. On paper, the Jaguars are the NFL’s worst team entering the ’20 campaign and best positioned to eventually claim the future top selection, thus securing a franchise quarterback prospect. In this case, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the likely target, especially since the ACC is slated to play this fall while Ohio State’s Justin Fields may not have the opportunity to do so.

The Jaguars probably are the worst NFL team on paper heading into the 2020 season. The NFL is no stranger to surprises, though.

Jacksonville could end up being better than expected, perhaps on way to six-plus wins, and another NFL team could get the No. 1 pick.

For now, though, the Jaguars seem to be in the front of the race for Lawrence.

