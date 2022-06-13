NFL Analyst: Seahawks Should Sign Jimmy Garoppolo If Cut By 49ers

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to throw the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on November 01, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Although Jimmy Garoppolo still remains on the 49ers' roster, the expectation is that he'll be playing for a new team by the start of the 2022 season.

ESPN's Dan Graziano actually recently reported that league executives believe the NFC West franchise will release the veteran quarterback.

"Many league executives believe that ... Jimmy Garoppolo will end up being released," he said.

In such a scenario, several teams will try and sign Garoppolo, who's taken the Niners to two NFC Championships in three years.

If ESPN's Louis Riddick were in charge of the Seattle Seahawks, he'd be "all over" signing Garoppolo.

"The 49ers are not gonna trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Seattle Seahawks in the division," Riddick said last week, as transcribed by 49ers Web Zone, "but when they cut him, and it sounds like they will cut him eventually, I would be all over that. All over it if I'm the Seattle Seahawks.



"Why? ... That offense, very similar in terms of constructs, in terms of philosophy, that Kyle Shanahan runs out in San Francisco. That's an offense that's tailor-made for Jimmy G's style. A little bit run-centric, play-action-pass-centric, some quarterback movement. But don't get it twisted. Jimmy G's not a guy who's out on the perimeter, throwing the football that way.



"But this is a guy who, when he is on, and the running game is strong, and he's got protection, he can throw as pretty of a pass as anyone in the NFL. And with some of the weapons that they have out there, when you think of Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Noah Fant, two good running backs, just drafted two book-end offensive tackles, building up the defense, Jimmy G is like the piece they're missing.



"Seattle is setting the table for some quarterback in the next year or two ... Someone's going to inherit a football team that has quietly set themselves up. Jimmy G would be perfect, to me, for that. And if he becomes free, because they're not going to trade him to them, I'd be all over that like that, quickly."

This would be quite the revenge plot by the Seahawks.

Should Seattle make a run after Garoppolo if he's cut by the 49ers?