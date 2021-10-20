NFL Analyst Suggests 1 NFL GM Will Be Fired After 2021 Season

Currently in the midst of his fourth season as the general manager for the New York Giants, rumblings of David Gettleman’s potential firing are beginning to heat up.

On Tuesday evening, NFL insider Matt Miller reported that multiple sources within NFL league offices and media organizations are saying that this will be Gettleman’s final season in New York.

“Really feels like the tide is turning on Dave Gettleman. A lot of NFL personnel and media I talk to are saying he’s out after this year. I bet we start to see more national media hinting at a change there,” Miller wrote on Twitter.

Since Gettleman took over as GM in 2018, he’s amassed a wildly-disappointing 16-38 record — losing at least 10 games in each of his three full seasons.

“There’s no defending the record. No defending that at all,” team COO John Mara said of Gettleman’s three-year record back in January, per Sports Illustrated. “We haven’t won enough games. We made some, some miscalculations in 2018 with some of our personnel decisions.”

Gettleman, the Carolina Panthers’ GM from 2013-17, made some questionable choices in his first year with the Giants — most notably the trade for linebacker Alec Ogletree, the overpaying of running back Jonathon Stewart and the decision to stick with veteran QB Eli Manning.

Despite these poor decisions, Mara noted “significant improvement” in the past few seasons. Prior to the 2021 campaign, Mara said Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge work “very well together,” but he would like to see them win more games.

So far, the fourth-year GM has not accomplished that — starting off the year with a 1-5 record.

Unless the Giants are able to pull off a big-time turnaround this year, it appears the Gettleman era in New York may be coming to a close.