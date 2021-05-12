The biggest story from the NFL offseason so far has been the swirling speculation regarding Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay. While losing the three-time NFL MVP quarterback would be one thing, this potential loss could have other implications for the Packers.

When asked about the impact Rodgers’ departure would have on his future with the franchise, Davante Adams said the decision could “potentially” change things as he heads into unrestricted free agency in 2022. As the two have developed an outstanding connection over the past seven seasons, the four-time Pro-Bowl receiver is “hoping and praying” that Rodgers is his quarterback in 2021

“Obviously, I’d love to continue to play with him,” Adams said, via CBS Sports. “We’ve had a lot of success together and we’ve been able to accomplish a lot as a team. But mainly, I’m focused on controlling what I can control and that’s doing everything I can to be ready for the season.”

While Adams seems to be pretty dead set on having Rodgers as his QB, one NFL analyst isn’t buying that the Packers would keep Rodgers just to please their star wideout.

“The Packers’ feeling about Davante Adams has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that Aaron Rodgers is his guy,” David Samson said on the Nothing Personal with David Samson podcast. “They’re not going to keep Aaron Rodgers because of Davante Adams. They’re not going to keep Davante Adams because of Aaron Rodgers. They’re not going to pay Davante Adams more if Aaron Rodgers is gone. They’re not going to get him for less if Rodgers stays.”

With Rodgers under center through his MVP season in 2020, Adams logged 115 receptions, 1,374 yards and a league-high 18 touchdowns on an NFL-leading 98.1 yards per game.

While their connection is undeniable, the two may be separated if Rodgers and the Packers can’t come to an understanding soon.