NFL Analyst Thinks 3 Coaches Should Be Fired Immediately

We’re only two weeks into the 2020 NFL regular season, but there are already calls for head coaches to be fired.

The loudest calls are coming for Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, whose team blew another huge lead in epic fashion. Atlanta led Dallas by 19 points at halftime, but lost to the Cowboys after a botched onside kick recovery and a game-winning field goal.

FOX analyst Shannon Sharpe called for Quinn to be fired immediately following his team’s loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

“I would fire Dan Quinn IF* I’m Arthur Blank. This loss is unacceptable, unforgivable,” the former NFL star tweeted.

Sharpe is far from the only one calling for Quinn to be fired.

NFL analyst Dov Kleiman believes three head coaches are deserving of a firing on Monday morning. He said he’s “shocked” these three head coaches still have jobs:

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia

The three head coaches are a combined 0-6 on the season so far.

You almost never see an NFL head coach lose his job two games into a season, but it wouldn’t be shocking if one or more of these coaches get fired at some point.