NFL Analyst Thinks Buccaneers Would Be Best Landing Spot For Jimmy Garoppolo

On Friday, NFL Network analyst Jamie Erdahl revealed her top-five potential landing spots for veteran quarterback Jimmy Garappolo.

While Jimmy G has no doubt proven himself as a starting quarterback option in the league, Erdahl believes his best option is returning to his backup QB role behind Tom Brady.

Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed by the Texans, Seahawks, Giants and Falcons.

"Am I nuts?! Can magic happen for Jimmy G with one of these 5 teams.. what do you think? I just don’t like the Browns as a destination for him," Erdahl wrote.

Garoppolo is no stranger to backing up Brady. He held that role for three seasons with the New England Patriots before making his way to San Francisco in 2017.

As it stands right now, Blaine Gabbert is Brady's primary backup followed by Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin. Brady is currently out with "personal issues" and questionable to take the field in Week 1.

After leading the Niners to an NFC Championship game this past season, Garoppolo has been pushed out of his starting role by second-year QB Trey Lance. While the veteran QB remains on the San Francisco roster, he's been doing mostly individual workouts as he rehabs from an offseason shoulder surgery.