NFL Analyst Thinks Head Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Loss This Weekend

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

So far this season, Matt Rhule and Frank Reich have already been fired. Could another head coach join the unemployment market soon?

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels will officially be on the hot seat if he loses to the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

"If the Raiders can’t win this one, how can McDaniels survive? It would still be highly unlikely for McDaniels to get the heave-ho during the season. But he could be in grave danger of getting fired after 2022 ends, if he loses on Sunday," Florio wrote.

The Colts made a ton of headlines this week because they hired former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday as their interim coach. He doesn't have any coaching experience at the professional level.

McDaniels simply cannot afford to lose to a team that is dealing with so much turmoil.

The Raiders are currently 2-6 under McDaniels. He has a 13-23 career record as a head coach in the NFL.

Even if the Raiders defeat the Colts this Sunday, McDaniels could be on the hot seat this winter.