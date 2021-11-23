NFL Analyst Thinks It’s Time Russell Wilson Leaves Seattle

FOX Sports 1 analyst Emmanuel Acho thinks its time for Russell Wilson to go. On Tuesday’s episode of “Speak For Yourself,” the former Eagles linebacker laid out why.

“Russ has to go, because Russ wants to go,” Acho said. “We know that this Russ/Pete Carroll has either overstayed it’s welcome, or it’s at the last leg of it’s welcome.”

“It’s kind of like ‘Aye man’ [look’s at his watch], ‘It’s time for me to go.'” the SFY co-host concluded.

Last season, there were rumblings Russell Wilson wanted out of the Pacific Northwest. That’s when the Seahawks finished 12-4.

Now Seattle is at the bottom of the NFC West at 3-7 and things are starting to look like how things ended with Pete Carroll at USC.

Since Wilson became the Seahawks starting QB, he’s never been a part of a losing season. The seven-time Pro Bowler has been a model of consistency, leadership, and excellence since being selected in the third round out of Wisconsin.

Russ and the Seahawks will try to get some sort of positive momentum going against the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football.

Since returning from a finger injury, Wilson has struggled.

In that two-game span, Russell is completing just 52 percent of his passes for 368 yards, zero touchdowns, and a couple picks.