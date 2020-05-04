The NFL’s 2020 offseason continues to hum along despite the state of the regular season being up in the air.

It’s been quite the offseason, thankfully, as the NFL has provided us with a ton of storylines as live sports are on hold.

From Tom Brady leaving New England for Tampa Bay to Jameis Winston signing with the Saints to the Cowboys making a move for Andy Dalton, the NFL has not been short on things to talk about so far this offseason.

One move stands out as the “worst” of the entire offseason, though. If you’ve followed the NFL this year, you probably know which one we’re talking about.

Bleacher Report – and, really, everyone else covering the league – named the Houston Texans’ decision to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as the “worst” move of the offseason.

This was the trade:

Cardinals receive: DeAndre Hopkins, 2020 fourth-round selection (DL Rashard Lawrence)

DeAndre Hopkins, 2020 fourth-round selection (DL Rashard Lawrence) Texans receive: David Johnson, 2020 second-round selection (DL Ross Blacklock) and a 2021 fourth-round selection

Perhaps the Texans felt they needed to trade Hopkins, but not getting a first-round pick back for him is unjustifiable.

“It isn’t popular, but there’s an argument to be made for chemistry. Sarah Barshop of ESPN reported there was friction between Hopkins and O’Brien because of the star receiver’s practice habits. If that is true, that hurts the team’s culture. However, trading one of the franchise’s elite talents for anything lower than a first-rounder also hurts team culture,” Bleacher Report wrote.

Bill O’Brien and the Texans will be under the microscope in 2020 thanks to this one.