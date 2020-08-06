NFL Analyst Predicts Team With Worst W-L Record

Which NFL team will have the worst W-L record in 2020?

The Cincinnati Bengals had the league’s worst record in 2019. As a result, the AFC North franchise received the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the top pick and the former LSU Tigers star will look to lead Cincy to a better result in 2020.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Kristopher Knox updated his W-L prediction for all 32 teams today. While he still has Cincinnati earning a rough W-L record, he has another team earning the worst overall record.

Knox has the Washington Football Team with the worst W-L record in 2020. He has Washington going 3-13 in 2020.

“With a limited offseason and no preseason, Washington may not see improvements over last year’s 3-13 team, which ranked dead last in scoring and 27th in scoring defense.

The good news is that if Haskins cannot earn the starting gig and/or fails to solidify himself as a legitimate starter, Washington will likely end up with a crack at Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence or whoever emerges as the top quarterback prospect come next April,” he writes.

Washington will look to see a big jump from Dwayne Haskins at quarterback this fall. If the former Ohio State Buckeyes star can make a leap in production, Daniel Snyder’s team should steer clear of the worst record. If he can’t, the Washington Football Team might be picking No. 1 overall in 2021.

Who do you have earning the league’s worst record in 2020?