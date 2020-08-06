The Spun

NFL Analyst Predicts Team With Worst W-L Record

A field level view of the Washington Redskins stadium.LANDOVER - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of FedExField during the game between the Washington Redskins and the Houston Texans at FedExField on September 19, 2010 in Landover, Maryland. The Texans defeated the Redskins in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

Which NFL team will have the worst W-L record in 2020?

The Cincinnati Bengals had the league’s worst record in 2019. As a result, the AFC North franchise received the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the top pick and the former LSU Tigers star will look to lead Cincy to a better result in 2020.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Kristopher Knox updated his W-L prediction for all 32 teams today. While he still has Cincinnati earning a rough W-L record, he has another team earning the worst overall record.

Knox has the Washington Football Team with the worst W-L record in 2020. He has Washington going 3-13 in 2020.

“With a limited offseason and no preseason, Washington may not see improvements over last year’s 3-13 team, which ranked dead last in scoring and 27th in scoring defense.

The good news is that if Haskins cannot earn the starting gig and/or fails to solidify himself as a legitimate starter, Washington will likely end up with a crack at Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence or whoever emerges as the top quarterback prospect come next April,” he writes.

Washington will look to see a big jump from Dwayne Haskins at quarterback this fall. If the former Ohio State Buckeyes star can make a leap in production, Daniel Snyder’s team should steer clear of the worst record. If he can’t, the Washington Football Team might be picking No. 1 overall in 2021.

