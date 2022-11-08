NFL Announcer Has Brutally Honest Admission On Al Michaels

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: NBC Sportcaster Al Michaels is seen on the field before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Al Michaels took a little bit of a risk when he left NBC for Amazon Prime Video following the end of the 2021-22 NFL season.

Yes, his contract was set to be up, but he knew that the quality of the games he was about to get wasn't going to be as good.

Kevin Harlan, who's a play-by-play announcer for CBS, also knew that was likely coming.

“It’s a little different swimming in those Thursday night waters than it is Sunday night, isn’t it? I think he’s finding that out,” Harlan said. “It’s been kind of an eye-opening experience for a guy that loves the limelight and a guy that deserves to be there as maybe the best TV voice in the history of the NFL.”

So far this season, Michaels has called some brutally bad games, including the Commanders-Bears game on Oct. 13 that ended with a 12-7 Commanders win.

He also called that dreadful Colts-Broncos game on Oct. 6 that ended in a 12-9 win for the Colts. Neither team scored a touchdown all game.

He'll be hoping for a much better schedule next season.