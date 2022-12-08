NFL Announcer Is Not Happy With Brittney Griner Trade

NEWPORT, WALES - AUGUST 27: Boomer Esiason arrives at the red carpet Gala Dinner as part of The All-Star Cup Celebrity Golf event at the Celtic Manor Resort on August 27, 2005 Newport, Wales. The cup - the brainchild of Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly - sees 2 teams of 10 celebrities from Europe and the US taking part over the Roman Road course, venue of the 2010 Ryder Cup, with Colin Montgomerie and Mark O'Meara as the non-playing captains of the European and US teams respectively. The cup will be presented by Kirsty Gallacher and Jamie Theakston. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The United States and Russia agreed on a prisoner swap that will bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home.

While people are glad she's coming home, they're not happy with what the U.S. had to give up to get her. The U.S. sent arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia in exchange for Griner.

Former NFL player and current announcer Boomer Esiason made it clear he doesn't agree with the terms of the deal.

Here's what he said on the show, via Fox News:

"I can tell you that right now. I know that we’re all happy that Brittney’s home, like we said earlier on. But when you think about the magnitude of what we traded to get back a WNBA professional athlete, and left a Marine sitting there, whose family has been trying for years to get him out of there with nothing, nothing from the U.S. government."

Esiason didn't stop there.

"It’s not an even swap. It’s not," he continued. "We all know what happened to Brittney should have never happened. We look so pathetic. And listening to our president talk about this is such a pathetic feeling. I want to be happy, but I can’t be."

It's wonderful to see Griner coming home, but tough to see Paul Whelan stuck in Russia - especially with an arms dealer leaving U.S. custody.