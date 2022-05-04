NFL Announces 2022 International Games: Fans React

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: The teams stand for the national anthem prior to the NFL International Series match between Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium on October 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The NFL has officially announced the teams and dates for the international games that will take place during the 2022 season.

There will be three games that take place in London, the first of which will be Oct. 2. The Minnesota Vikings will take on the New Orleans Saints, and then the New York Giants will play the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 9.

The final game in London will be on Oct. 30 between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Munich and Mexico City will be the host cities of the other two international games. The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in Munich on Nov. 13, while the San Francisco 49ers will play the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21 in Mexico.

The NFL world is pretty excited about these games.

The remainder of the NFL schedule will be released on May. 12.