NFL Announces Fine For D.K. Metcalf’s Touchdown Celebration

With the significant NFL rule changes back in 2017, we’ve seen players get pretty creative with touchdown celebrations over the past few years. The new circumstances have led to some hilarious performances, but the league still has some regulations in place.

The NFL has fined Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf $6,131 for a TD celebration against the Jets on Sunday. The star wideout violated the league’s “prop rule” by jumping up into the stands and taking control of a TV camera.

Fine aside, Metcalf’s performance on Sunday was much needed for the Seahawks. Coming off a shocking upset loss to the Giants in Week 13, a 40-3 routing of the winless Jets was exactly what the doctor ordered to get the struggling squad back on track.

Metcalf’s solid performance against New York is what we’ve come to expect from him in his second year in the league. The former Ole Miss Rebel leads the team in receiving yards (1,180) and touchdowns (10). His imposing stature and elite speed make him virtually unguardable downfield.

The $6,131 punishment shouldn’t be too big of a deal for the young wideout. Metcalf signed a four-year, $4.5 million contract with a $1.3 million signing bonus back in 2019.

DK Metcalf and the Seahawks face off against a red-hot Washington team on Sunday afternoon. Seattle need a win to keep pace with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West.