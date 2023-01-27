NFL Announces Honorary Coin Toss Captains For Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals waits for the coin toss before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Friday, the NFL announced the honorary coin toss captains for Super Bowl LVII.

This year's Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals. With that said, it's only fitting that four Pat Tillman Foundation scholars will be the honorary coin toss captains.

Tillman played for the Cardinals from 1998-2001. He left his sports career behind to enlist in the United States Army.

In April of 2004, Tillman tragically passed away in Afghanistan. His No. 40 jersey was retired by the Cardinals.

Hopefully, the NFL will honor Tillman's legacy in Arizona on the night of the Super Bowl.

We'll find out this weekend which teams will compete for the Lombardi Trophy in February.

The 49ers and Eagles will square off in the NFC Championship Game. The AFC, meanwhile, will come down to the Bengals or Chiefs.

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12.