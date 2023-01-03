NFL Announces Important Decision On Mental Health Resources

On Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo to all 32 NFL teams — addressing the horrifying situation during last night's Bills-Bengals matchup.

During the first quarter of Monday Night Football, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed with cardiac arrest and was taken off the field in an ambulance.

Obviously, this situation sparked fear and concern in the hearts of people around the league. Every player on the field last night was visibly shook by what they saw.

The NFL has offered mental health and support resources to all players and staff in the league.

“Earlier today, the Head of Player Engagement and Team Clinician for each club received information from Dr. Nyaka NiiLampti about mental health and support resources that are available to your players and staff," Goodell wrote in the memo.

Hamlin's heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transported to a local hospital. He's currently sedated and remains in critical condition.