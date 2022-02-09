NFL Announces Investigation Into Washington Commanders

The NFL is officially stepping into the Tiffani Johnston situation.

On Wednesday, Brian McCarthy, PR for the NFL’s league office, revealed that the NFL itself will conduct an independent investigation into allegations against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. Not the owner himself.

Per Tom Pelissero, “The NFL says the league — not Daniel Snyder and the Washington Commanders — will conduct an independent investigation into an allegation against Snyder.” Attached with a statement from McCarthy reading:

“Last week, the League stated that we will review and consider Ms. Johnston’s allegations as we would any others regarding workplace conduct at the Washington Commanders.” Adding, “The League, not the team, will conduct an independent investigation and will be retaining an investigator to determine the facts shortly.”

Johnston levied allegations against Snyder, citing sexual harassment while she was an employee of the team. Johnston says Snyder placed his hand on her leg at a group dinner and left it there until she moved it.

She also claims that the Commanders owner tried to coerce her into his limousine at the end of the night.

Johnston isn’t the only woman levying these sorts of claims against the franchise. A number of other women have come forward alleging similar actions.