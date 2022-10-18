NFL Announces Its Decision On 'Black Friday' Game

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 18: Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos presents the company's first smartphone, the Fire Phone, on June 18, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. The much-anticipated device is available for pre-order today and is available exclusively with AT&T service. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

The NFL is adding a new game to its schedule for next season and beyond.

The league and Amazon announced that Prime Video will exclusively stream a "Black Friday" game the day after Thanksgiving. The contest will take place on Nov. 24 of next year and will have a kickoff time of 3 p.m. ET.

There's no word on which teams will play in that inaugural game.

Fans will likely be happy about this, especially if it's between two good teams. A Bills-Chiefs kind of game the day after Thanksgiving makes all the sense in the world.

No matter what, Thanksgiving week will have even more football than before. There are already three games on Thanksgiving Day and then the rest are on that Sunday just a few days later.

Adding one more game in between those three days can only mean good things for the league.