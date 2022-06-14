NFL Announces Key Dates For The 2023 League Year

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed on some key dates for the 2023 season.

February 21-March 7 will mark the franchise and transition tag window. The league year and free-agent signing period will begin on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City.

This year's franchise tag window spanned from February 22-March 8. The 2022 league year began on March 16.

The 2022 NFL draft took place on April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

The 2022 season will kickoff with a matchup between the reigning Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills on September 8. The final games of the regular season will be played on Sunday, January 8, 2023.