NFL Announces Key Dates For The 2023 League Year
The NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed on some key dates for the 2023 season.
February 21-March 7 will mark the franchise and transition tag window. The league year and free-agent signing period will begin on March 15.
The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City.
This year's franchise tag window spanned from February 22-March 8. The 2022 league year began on March 16.
The 2022 NFL draft took place on April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
The 2022 season will kickoff with a matchup between the reigning Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills on September 8. The final games of the regular season will be played on Sunday, January 8, 2023.