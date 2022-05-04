NFL Announces London Games For 2022 Season

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: The teams stand for the national anthem prior to the NFL International Series match between Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium on October 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, the NFL officially revealed its three London games for the upcoming 2022 season.

All three games will be played during the month of October, starting with the New Orleans Saints "hosting" the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2.

The following week, the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants will meet in Tottenham in what is a Packers "home" game. Kickoff for both contests is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Finally, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos will meet at Wembley Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET on October 30.

This is the 15th year of the NFL's London Games, a series which started in 2007. There were no international contests in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Jaguars are frequent London participants--they've played there eight times all-time including last season--the Vikings and Saints have not played overseas since 2017. The Giants last played in London in 2016 and the Broncos have only played there once, back in 2010.

Meanwhile, this will be the first time the Packers will play in Europe. Green Bay fans are probably upset about losing a game at Lambeau, but the NFL has to be excited about bringing one of its marquee franchises and top quarterbacks over to London for a game.

In addition to these three contests, the NFL will play in Germany for the first time ever this fall when the Buccaneers and Seahawks meet at Allianz Arena on November 13.

Finally, the 49ers and Cardinals will meet at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on November 21.