The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Announces Major Change To Testing Protocols Amid Outbreak

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The NFL is currently dealing with its most widespread COVID-19 issue since the pandemic began. And as a result, the league has issued some new changes to its testing protocols.

Instead of implementing more stringent testing routines, the NFL has elected to go the opposite direction.

As of Saturday, weekly testing for fully-vaccinated, asymptomatic players and staff has been eliminated. Instead, players/staff with those designations will be subject to “strategic, targeted” spot testing.

This past week, the NFL returned more than 150 positive tests — most of whom were fully vaccinated.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has been in contact with a positive case will be required to receive a test. The league will also offer voluntary testing.

Unvaccinated players will continue to undergo daily testing.

Yesterday, the NFL rescheduled three games due to widespread COVID-19 outbreaks within multiple organizations. This new testing method will certainly reduce the league’s number of positive tests — but only because many more will now being going undetected.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.