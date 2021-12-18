NFL Announces Major Change To Testing Protocols Amid Outbreak

The NFL is currently dealing with its most widespread COVID-19 issue since the pandemic began. And as a result, the league has issued some new changes to its testing protocols.

Instead of implementing more stringent testing routines, the NFL has elected to go the opposite direction.

As of Saturday, weekly testing for fully-vaccinated, asymptomatic players and staff has been eliminated. Instead, players/staff with those designations will be subject to “strategic, targeted” spot testing.

This past week, the NFL returned more than 150 positive tests — most of whom were fully vaccinated.

The revised NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols will end regular weekly testing of asymptomatic, fully vaccinated individuals. A major shift amidst the emergence of the Omicron variant and over 150 (mostly asymptomatic) players testing positive this past week. From today’s memo: pic.twitter.com/9uMn92dfNp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2021

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has been in contact with a positive case will be required to receive a test. The league will also offer voluntary testing.

Unvaccinated players will continue to undergo daily testing.

Yesterday, the NFL rescheduled three games due to widespread COVID-19 outbreaks within multiple organizations. This new testing method will certainly reduce the league’s number of positive tests — but only because many more will now being going undetected.