NFL Announces New Punishment Decision For Randy Gregory

After Sunday's Christmas Day matchup between the Broncos and Rams, Denver linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches at SoFi Stadium.

The NFL initially suspended both players for one game.

On Tuesday night, new punishments were announced for both players as a result of an official appeal.

Gregory's suspension has been reduced to a $50,000 fine.

"Appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, have reduced the discipline assessed to Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi, respectively, from one-game suspensions to fines of $50,000 for Gregory and $12,000 for Aboushi," NFL Senior Vice President of Football and International Communications Michael Signora reported on Twitter.

Gregory signed with the Broncos prior to the 2022 season after his contract negations crumbled with the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran defensive lineman spent the first five seasons of his NFL career in Dallas before making his way over to Denver.

"My goal is to finish out this season strong, play with pride, and be part of the solution and not the problem going forward," Gregory said in an issued apology on Monday night.

Gregory has 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and 12 tackles through just six game appearances this year.