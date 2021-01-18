NFL Announces Official Decision On 2021 Scouting Combine

The league has officially announced its decision on the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine. While the event hasn’t technically been canceled, the format has been heavily altered.

Most notably, there will be no in-person workouts due to COVID-19.

NFL officials sent a memo out to teams today stating that all workouts will be conducted at each player’s pro day on campus. The formatting changes also include virtual meetings and limited in-person medical examinations.

Pro football insider Tom Pelissero released the full memo on Twitter Monday evening.

Here’s the full memo on changes to the 2021 scouting combine: pic.twitter.com/e1KNcuaUTn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2021

This news should come as no surprise after all the COVID-19 issues faced by the NFL throughout the 2020 season. At one point in November, 15 of the leagues organizations were struggling through simultaneous virus outbreaks.

With workouts being held all across the country instead of one central location, consistency in player data will no doubt be an issue. To combat this potential roadblock, the NFL is requiring that each campus pro day provide access to video of each workout.

The memo states additional rules and regulations regarding timing and testing will be sent in a separate Player Personnel memorandum.

Medical records will be compiled with a combination of in-person and virtual meetings. Each team will be allowed to send one physician and one medical trainer to conduct examinations at a location near the invited player’s residence. These face-to-face interviews will likely take place sometime in April.

Invited players will also be asked to make virtual media appearances leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

This will certainly be an NFL Scouting Combine to remember.