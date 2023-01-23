NFL Announces Officiating Crews For Championship Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs holds up the Lamar Hunt trophy after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The AFC and NFC Championship Games are set with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals all vying for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII.

But who will be officiating these games? That's become a far more essential question to fans over the past five years ever since the Saints-Rams NFC Championship Game debacle of 2019.

On Monday, the NFL announced the referee assignments for Championship Sunday. In charge of the NFC Championship Game earlier in the day will be John Hussey, while the AFC Championship Game will be Ron Torbert.

Hussey has been an NFL official since 2002 and has worked in three Championship Sundays and one Super Bowl.

Torbert has been an NFL official since 2010 and was the referee of Super Bowl LVI last year.

As you might imagine, NFL fans who know the stats already have their complaints about these referees. Curiously, all four fanbases feel equally slighted by the two referees and their respective crews.

Unfortunately there is no perfect officiating crew out there, so fans are going to be left clenching their fists for the first sign of suspicious activity from the referees. Too many games have been altered by ticky-tack calls for fans to have any trust in them these days.

Will there be any shenanigans from the officials on Championship Sunday?