On Wednesday morning, the NFL officially announced the date and opponents for its first regular season game in Germany.

Earlier this offseason, the football world learned that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be participating in the contest. However, they didn't know who Tom Brady and the Bucs would be facing.

They do now.

According to an announcement from the league, the Buccaneers will face off against the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena - home of Bayern Munich.

It didn't take fans long to start reacting to the news. Some were expecting a Super Bowl rematch between the Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

"Why is this not Chiefs Bucs," one fan said.

"Quite surprised it’s not KC," another fan said.

Other fans pointed out the start time for that game will be VERY early for those on the west coast. The NFL announced a kickoff time for 9:30 a.m. ET - which will be 6:30 a.m. ET for those on the west coast.

"6:30am Seahawks game. LOL," one fan said.

That's an early wake-up call to watch the Russell Wilson-less Seahawks play a game against a Super Bowl favorite.