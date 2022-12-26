NFL Announces Punishment For Rams, Broncos Fight

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

It's bad enough that yesterday's Rams-Broncos game was a one-sided laugher with the Rams trouncing the Broncos in a 51-14 win. But the ensuing fight after the game turned it into a total embarrassment.

Following the game, Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi got into a fight. Punches were thrown and a few connected before the two were separated from one-another.

The NFL dropped the hammer quickly on those two players though. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, both of them have been suspended for one game for their actions.

Given that both teams are squarely out of playoff contention (and have been for a fairly long time), the suspensions won't really mean much in the grand scheme of things.

Aboushi has been having one of his better seasons, starting four games and largely appearing in spot duty for the Rams. The 10-year veteran has a chance to earn a spot on the Rams' roster on a full-time basis next year or potentially find work with another team.

Gregory was just two games back from a knee injury that knocked him out of the previous 12 weeks of football. He's appeared in just six games this season and has 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss and seven QB hits.

But this incident could wind up costing both of them a lot in the ensuing offseason.