NFL Announces Punishment For Tom Brady After Kick

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Atlanta Falcons Defensive Tackle Grady Jarrett (97) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) but receives a penalty on this play during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Late Thursday night, fans learned that the NFL was reportedly looking into a possible punishment for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The play in question came after Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett slung Brady to the ground after a sack. Brady appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.

Well, it turns out Brady will be punished for his behavior. According to a new report, the NFL handed Brady a fine of more than $11,000.

"NFL notified Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady today that it is fining him $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett on the play in which the Falcons’ DL was penalized for unnecessary roughness," ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reporter on Twitter.

Brady has made plenty of money during his NFL career - on and off the field - so this won't be a problem for him.

However, it's rare to see a quarterback fined for their conduct on the field, which makes this notable.