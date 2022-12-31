NFL Announces Result Of Investigation Into Dolphins After Latest Tua Tagovailoa Concussion

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA have reportedly released a joint statement on Tua Tagovailoa's head injury that's led to him being ruled out for tomorrow's divisional game against the Patriots.

Per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, "The review established that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day."

Here's a look at the NFL's full statement:

The NFL and NFLPA concluded their joint review of the application of concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The joint review determined the protocol was not triggered. The protocol is initiated when a player receives an impact to the head and exhibits or reports signs or symptoms suggestive of a concussion. The review established that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol.

After sustaining several concussions over the past three months, some are questioning if the Dolphins should sit Tua for the rest of the season, or if he should even continue his career.

For now, he remains out for at least this weekend.