NFL Announces Significant Change To 2022 Combine

The 2022 NFL combine is fast approaching. The league hammered out a few last-minute details, in preparation of the event, on Saturday afternoon.

One of the major changes the NFL is instituting this year has to do with who can accompany participating athletes at the event. This year, each participant is allowed to bring one “medical support person.” The only requirement of said individual is that person must be vaccinated.

“Players will be allowed to invite one ‘medical support person’ (e.g. a trainer) to the combine,” tweeted NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “That person must be fully vaccinated. All meals and snacks will be provided by the combine. Major precautions, to say the least.” Players will be allowed to invite one “medical support person” (e.g. a trainer) to the combine. That person must be fully vaccinated. All meals and snacks will be provided by the combine. Major precautions, to say the least. https://t.co/cnNfsEj7Mc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 19, 2022