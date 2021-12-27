The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week.

The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.

The largely inconsequential Panthers-Saints game was moved back to the 4:25 p.m. ET slot.

According to Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov, the NFL’s logic for moving Los Angeles and Baltimore out of the late window allows the Cardinals-Cowboys to get a “primetime” game on Sunday.

Now most of the country will get Kyler Murray vs. Dak Prescott that evening.

By moving Rams-Ravens out of the late window, this allows Cardinals-Cowboys to essentially be a primetime late-window game for the NFL. Most of the country will now be getting that game. https://t.co/9OhUtoM3Oo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 27, 2021

Both games will be aired on FOX. The rest of the NFL’s Week 17 lineup remains unchanged as of now.

The Ravens are trying to keep their chances alive against the NFC West power Rams. Baltimore’s racked up four consecutive losses and has had some unfortunate COVID and injury luck over the past month.

As for the Cardinals-Cowboys, Arizona is trying not to let go of the rope after losing All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins for the season. The Cards have dropped their last three games without D-Hop in the lineup.

Meanwhile, Dallas is riding high after a massive 56-14 win over Washington. Dak Prescott broke out of his “slump” and the Cowboys’ D remains a takeaway machine.