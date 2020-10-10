The NFL Was Reportedly Asked About Reporter Ian Rapoport

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced some stunning news on his Twitter page on Friday night. Unlike his previous scoops, though, this one was personal.

Rapoport announced that he’s been suspended for two weeks by NFL Media.

“Recently, I posted something to my social channels without clearance from NFL Network, which went against its guidelines,” Rapoport wrote in his brief statement. “As a result, I will be off-air until October 22. I respect and understand the decision made by the network and am deeply sorry for my mistake.”

At the time of his statement, fans were unaware of what caused the suspension. It’s since been reported by the New York Post that it has to do with an unapproved advertisement.

Rapoport announced his suspension on Twitter late on Friday. He said it will extend until Oct. 22. In the tweet, he said he posted “Something without clearance from NFL Network.” He did not say what it was. The something, according to sources, was an advertisement for the Manscaped Lawn Mower electric trimmer, which is apparently the “perfect tool for your family jewels.”

The NFL was asked about the suspension by sports media insider Richard Deitsch. The NFL declined to comment.

The NFL declines comment on Ian Rapoport's suspension. I'm told it was not football reporting related. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 10, 2020

Rapoport is arguably one of the top two scoop-getters in the NFL, next to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He’ll now be off the air until late October.