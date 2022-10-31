NFL Assistant Coach Fired After Team's Loss On Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: A helmet for the Detroit Lions is seen during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

We've already seen one head coach fired this year and while this latest firing isn't a top job, it's still a notable dismissal.

On Monday, the Detroit Lions fired defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant after 1.5 seasons with the team, per Lions insider Dave Birkett. The move comes after the team blew a 14-point lead in a 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins yesterday.

Through the first eight weeks of the season, the Lions have had the worst defense in the NFL by a wide margin. They're giving up over 32 points per game and are on pace to give up 546 points this season.

That kind of production on defense is unacceptable and now Pleasant has paid for it with his job.

Aubrey Pleasant rose to prominence as the cornerbacks coach of the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017 to 2020. In 2018, he oversaw a defense that saw five different cornerbacks record multiple interceptions in the same season en route to winning the NFC Championship Game.

So when the opportunity to not only get a promotion but get that promotion in his native Michigan, he jumped at the opportunity.

Firing Pleasant isn't going to solve the Lions' defensive woes overnight though. And if the defense doesn't find a way to turn things around, he won't be the last coach forced to clear out his desk before next season.